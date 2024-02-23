Railway police foil narcotics smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR - Railway Police in Peshawar con­ducted a successful operation at Peshawar City Station, apprehend­ing two women for smuggling nar­cotics via train. The suspects were caught by SHO Jamal Abdul Nasir and other officers based on suspi­cion at the internal passage of Pe­shawar City Station.

Upon inspection, more than 2 ki­lograms of narcotics were recov­ered from the possession of the women, including 1.6 kilograms of ice drug and 500 grams of hero­in. The suspects had concealed the narcotics in plastic wraps hidden within women’s undergarments and clothing.

SSP Peshawar Mahrukh Kausar stated that the female suspects in­tended to transport the narcotics via the Awam Express train from Pe­shawar to Gujranwala. Cases have been registered against both wom­en at Cantt Railway Police Station Peshawar, and investigations have commenced.