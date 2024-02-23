Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Railway police foil narcotics smuggling attempt

APP
February 23, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Railway Police in Peshawar con­ducted a successful operation at Peshawar City Station, apprehend­ing two women for smuggling nar­cotics via train. The suspects were caught by SHO Jamal Abdul Nasir and other officers based on suspi­cion at the internal passage of Pe­shawar City Station.

Upon inspection, more than 2 ki­lograms of narcotics were recov­ered from the possession of the women, including 1.6 kilograms of ice drug and 500 grams of hero­in. The suspects had concealed the narcotics in plastic wraps hidden within women’s undergarments and clothing.

SSP Peshawar Mahrukh Kausar stated that the female suspects in­tended to transport the narcotics via the Awam Express train from Pe­shawar to Gujranwala. Cases have been registered against both wom­en at Cantt Railway Police Station Peshawar, and investigations have commenced.

Thousands in Gaza suffering 'cruelty of hunger and malnutrition': UN

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024