Raiwind realities

While cities are often celebrated for their modern amenities and cleanliness, Raiwind, despite being the residence of Mian Nawaz Sharif, falls short in essential facilities. The city lacks hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, presenting a stark contrast to the usual urban standards. Raiwind’s streets are perpetually dirty, often filled with stagnant water, and its unpaved roads lack proper lighting. Families in our city find no suitable parks for spending quality time during holidays, painting a disheartening picture.
It’s imperative for the government not only to enhance existing facilities but also to designate areas for new parks. Initiatives addressing street cleanliness and road paving are equally vital. Additionally, minimizing gas load-shedding can significantly improve the winter experience for residents. Achieving these goals would undoubtedly elevate the standard of living in Raiwind. Authorities must not only acknowledge these issues but also devise effective solutions for the betterment of our community.
MUHAMMAD AHMAD SAJID,
Raiwind.