Rawalpindi commissioner takes U-turn on polls rigging claim

ISLAMABAD - Former Rawalpindi commissioner, Liaquat Ali Chattha, who had resigned from his post last week while making serious allegations of election rigging, has issued a public apology and expressed regret for his statements.
Chattha, in a recorded statement before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) committee on Thursday, acknowledged that he made these allegations at the behest of a political party, without explicitly naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
“I take full responsibility for my actions and surrender myself before the authorities for any kind of legal action,” Chatha said in a statement to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
According to sources, Chattha appeared before the committee and recorded his statement in response to a notice Rawalpindi Division. “We converted the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin,” he stated. In response to his allegations, the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and other political parties — most of whom had already rejected the election results — demanded an investigation into the matter.
In the same presser, Chattha had also accused Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa of facilitating the rigging. Responding to his allegations, CJP Isa demanded the former commissioner to show evidence to back his allegations against him.
However, retracting his allegations, Chattha revealed that all of this was done in coordination with the Imran Khan-founded PTI, who had also given him lucrative positions for him in future.
In his statement, Chattha, who has been a civil servant for 32 years, said that after the 2018 elections, when the PTI formed government in Punjab, he remained posted to senior provincial posts, including provincial secretary to the Government of Punjab. “The position of Secretary is among the top posts in the provincial government. While posted as Provincial Secretary, I got opportunities to develop relationships with senior and prominent political figures of PTI.”
Chattha said during the PTI’s stint in power, he had developed a cordial personal friendship with one of the prominent PTI leaders. He said that after the incident of May 9, 2023, as with other leadership of PTI, the aforementioned prominent leader also absconded from courts, was declared as a proclaimed offender (PO), and has been hiding.
“Throughout this time, I had direct contact with him and I kept on discreetly helping him on various issues. Consequently, my relationship with said prominent PTI leader evolved into a very close friendship based on a high-level of trust. The statement mentioned that Chattha, after the February 8 elections, had secretly and discreetly travelled to Lahore to meet the PTI leader on Feb 11.
“It was in this meeting, that he made an offer to me that if I play a role for supporting the PTI’s ongoing narrative of rigging in elections and maligning state institutions, he would ensure a lucrative position for me in future.” Chatha said that the PTI leader told him that the entire planning had been formulated after consultation and approval of the senior leadership of the PTI. “This proposal was made by the said individual in consideration of the fact that I was about to retire from service. He was also aware of the fact that I was under pressure due to this forthcoming retirement. After having remained a part of the services for 32 years, it is naturally hard for any civil servant to let go of all perks, privileges, and authorities.” Chatha told the ECP that he had a detailed discussion on the proposed press conference and he was informed that the general direction which was needed to be adopted.