Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Thursday gained 17 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.32 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.49. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.5 and Rs282.3, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.3 to close at Rs303.36 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.06, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained constant at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of Rs1.7 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs354.38 compared to the last closing of Rs352.68. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 5 paisa each to close at Rs76.04 and Rs74.47, respectively.