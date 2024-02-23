Sania Mirza shares 'never-ending hectic schedule' in February so far

A compelling carousel post featuring former Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has gone viral on Instagram, providing a vivid insight into her adventures in February.

Fans can get a close-up look at the sports icon's complex life away from the spotlight with this ten-image series.

Photos of mouthwatering treats bearing her name suggest that Sania has had a busy month visiting and interacting with people. She captioned the photo, writing, "February so far," then a series of food, travel, and fitness emojis, and finally, "and some more" next to an aeroplane emoji.

The athlete's digital diary, which features numerous candids from her vast trips, opens with a stylish plane selfie in which she wears a $1150 blue "Balenciaga sweatshirt with a Political Campaign logo."

Her jet-setting escapades are put in motion by this fashion statement, which highlights her sense of elegance even at altitudes of 30,000 feet. She effortlessly blends elegance and comfort in her travel clothes, all in her distinctive style.

She further demonstrates her dedication to an active and healthy lifestyle by posting a gym selfie of herself wearing black tights and a basic brown t-shirt. The photos highlight how important health and exercise are to the tennis player and show her love of staying fit even while she's on the run.

A photo of her bags lends a sense of wanderlust to the collection, reflecting the tennis player's never-ending travels and her never-ending busy schedule. The carousel ends with a mesmerising selfie of Sania wearing a Nike sports T-shirt with the slogan "love is in the pair" atop a whimsical depiction of the company's well-known Air shoes.