Services of X down for several Pakistani users on sixth straight day

ISLAMABAD - Services of X, formerly called Twitter were down for several Pakistani users on the sixth straight day on Thursday, as the United States called on the South Asian country to lift restrictions.
Users were unable to access the social media platform without using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
The social media platform went down in Pakistan on Saturday evening when former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta made electoral fraud claims.
At a press conference, Chattha stated he stepped down saying he made Returning Officers under him to change results for at least 13 MNA candidates in Rawalpindi Division. The Rawalpindi Commissioner also claimed that candidates who were losing the election were declared winners with a lead of 50,000 votes each.