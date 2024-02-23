Services of X down for several Pakistani users on sixth straight day

ISLAMABAD - Services of X, formerly called Twit­ter were down for several Paki­stani users on the sixth straight day on Thursday, as the United States called on the South Asian country to lift restrictions.

Users were unable to access the so­cial media platform without using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The social media platform went down in Pakistan on Saturday eve­ning when former Rawalpindi Com­missioner Liaquat Ali Chatta made electoral fraud claims.

At a press conference, Chattha stated he stepped down saying he made Returning Officers under him to change results for at least 13 MNA candidates in Rawalpindi Division. The Rawalpindi Commissioner also claimed that candidates who were losing the election were declared win­ners with a lead of 50,000 votes each.