Session on ‘Self-knowledge builds self-esteem’ held

FAISALABAD - An awareness session titled ‘How self-knowledge builds self-esteem’ was held for the students of Government Comprehensive Girls Higher Secondary School, Madina Town, here on Thursday. The session, arranged by the Hometown Community Foundation Punjab, was pre­sided over by Principal High­er Secondary School Qamar Sultana, while the chief guest was the coordinator of the foundation and former prin­cipal Government MC Higher Secondary School, Kotwali Road Faisalabad Rao Muham­mad Iqbal. A large number of female teachers and students were also present. Coordina­tor Rao Muhammad Iqbal told the session that a per­son who did not discuss his problems with anyone gets depressed which leads him towards suicide, but people, who share their problems with their friends as well near and dear ones could find so­lution to their issues. He said that Almighty Allah did not create anyone without a rea­son, so recognise your quali­ties which would lessen your problems. Be positive about others and think positively, he advised. Renowned psycholo­gist Hafsa Ahsan said “we know very little about our­selves. When we are aware of ourselves, confidence devel­ops. Everyone should know their abilities which will im­prove social values.”