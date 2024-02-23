Friday, February 23, 2024
SFA distributes food licenses

February 23, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Food Authority (SFA), distributed food li­censes to the business community engaged in food businesses in a ceremony held at Deputy Commis­sioner’s office Khandkot – Kashmore. Director SFA Masood Bhutto along with Deputy Commissioner Ameer Fazal Awasi distributed food licenses, said a statement issued here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion Director SFA Masood Bhutto said that on directives of DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, SFA has been made more effective at the district level across the province and now SFA teams will con­duct regular inspections in district Kashmore.

