Shifa International Hospital achieves prestigious joint commission international accreditation

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospital is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for the third consecutive time, emphasiz­ing its steadfast commitment to delivering outstanding qual­ity healthcare services to its pa­tients. JCI, recognized globally as the gold standard in healthcare, collaborates with healthcare organizations across over 100 countries, providing accredita­tion, education, and advisory services to ensure compliance with international standards for quality and patient safety.

The renewal of the JCI ac­creditation underscores Shifa International Hospital’s unwav­ering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of patient safety, clinical excellence, and quality care delivery.

Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, CEO of Shifa International Hospital, expressed gratitude to the entire hospital team for their relentless dedication and hard work in up­holding the hospital’s mission of providing compassionate and patient-centered care. He stated, “Receiving the JCI accreditation for the third consecutive time is a testament to the tireless efforts of our healthcare professionals who surpass industry standards and strive daily to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients.” Dr. Zeeshan further em­phasized that Shifa International Hospital also remains committed to supporting other healthcare institutions in their journey to­wards enhanced quality.

The JCI accreditation process involves a rigorous evaluation of various aspects of hospital op­erations, encompassing patient safety protocols, infection pre­vention measures, clinical prac­tices, facility management, and organizational management.

This accreditation not only underscores Shifa International Hospital’s dedication to quality and safety but also solidifies its position as a leading healthcare institution in the region.