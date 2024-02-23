Showbiz promoter Salman Ahmed threatens to expose Bollywood artists

ISLAMABAD - Showbiz promoter who leaked Bollywood and Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video threatened Indian artists and promised to destroy their careers by releasing their secretly filmed videos, a newly leaked video shows. Salman Ahmed released Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s beating video after the singer sacked him last month and announced new management team of Indians and Pakistani promoters in Pakistan, UAE and the United States. Salman Ahmed currently manages top Bollywood artists Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Goshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijist Singh, Salim Sulaiman, Mika Singh, Aditya Marayan, Asha Bhosle, Sadhguru, Unit Narayan and Pakistan’s Atif Aslam. Indian artists are signed up with him for concerts and events in Dubai, UK and the USA. He organised concerts of Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Goshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Alka Yagnik in the last two months in Dubai. In the video, Salman Ahmed is seen issuing open threats to Bollywood singers and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, promising to “expose” them one-by-one. It’s understood Salman Ahmed recorded his video six months ago, released by one of his staff members. Salman Ahmed rebukes singers and warned them of serious repercussions for failing to fulfill commitments. “Good morning. Namastay. Sat Sri Akaal. Salman urged the people to pay close attention, stating that he would broadcast this video on TV as well. He accused the ‘tiny individual’ who was supposed to arrive at 9 o’clock but showed up at 12 o’clock, of being unreliable. He expressed his determination against popular singers who cause trouble and have a celebrity attitude. “This is the mission of my life that I will abuse each and every successful singer before my death. I will do horrible things to them. Salman Ahmed ends the video by mention a “Singh” artist he resolves to deal with. Its believed that Salman Ahmed was referring to either Mika Singh or Arijist Singh as these are the only two Singh artists managed by him. A showbiz insider said that Amir and Fahad work for Salman Ahmed’s company Portfolio Managing Events (PME) which is based in International Business Tower in United Arab Emirates’ Business Bay and has representatives in Mumbai, Pakistan, USA, Canada and many other places with big Indian and Pakistani populations. The company website says it has “the experience to gather audiences together and engage them with a memorable show that is not easily forgotten. While building our professional network, we’ve also become experts in the field of marketing and promotions. Our partners come to us for help in building their brand, communicating promotional messages, or associating with an established brand (or figure) to help reach their goals. “PME Entertainment, established in 1987, boasts over 35 years of extensive global experience in event curation and production. The company set up its UAE headquarters in April 2013, strategically positioning itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry. Committed to pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, PME has consistently maintained high standards in talent and AV production.” Salman Ahmed, CEO & Founder of PME Entertainment stands as a prominent and highly regarded figure in the music and entertainment industry, boasting an illustrious career that spans more than three decades, says the website. He has been working with Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Goshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijist Singh, Salim Sulaiman, Mika Singh, Aditya Marayan, Asha Bhosle, Sadhguru, Unit Narayan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for many years now. Bollywood insiders fear that Salman Ahmed has made several secret of artists and may release these videos if the artists decide to stop working with him. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new management has said Salam Ahmed released Rahat Fateh Ali’s video beating his student after Rahat Fateh Ali told Salman Ahmed he will not work with him anymore.