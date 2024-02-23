Sindh CM orders further probe into allegation of manipulation in BSEK results

KARACHI - The Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maq­bool Baqar, approving the inquiry committee’s report on manipulation in results of SSC-II examinations on Thursday, directed the Anti-corruption Establishment to further probe the entire exam team of Board of Sec­ondary Education Karachi. The three-member inquiry committee, in its report sub­mitted to the CM Sindh, held the entire examination and IT teams of BSEK respon­sible for glaring mistakes in results and recommend­ed probing their malafide through the anti-corruption establishment along with departmental action against all delinquent officers, said a statement issued here.

The inquiry committee pointed out in the report the non-seriousness, non-pro­fessional attitude and inef­ficiency of board employees and alleged that the board Chairman failed to introduce reforms and streamline the old and new streams while failing in maintaining the record as well as imparting training of new systems to teachers involved in the as­sessment of answer sheets were also observed. The In­quiry Committee- compris­ing Secretary School Edu­cation Dr Shereen Mustafa (Chairperson), Additional Secretary Universities and Boards Afshan Rubab, and Zuzain Katbar Section Offi­cer of U&B dept- was consti­tuted by the Caretaker Sindh CM and tasked to probe into allegation of manipulation in result of annual examina­tion of SSC Part -II 2023 by the Board of Secondary Edu­cation (BSE) Karachi.

The Inquiry Committee submitted its report and rec­ommendation to Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on February 21 which the CM approved and sent to the chairman of the board to im­plement as recommended by the committee. The com­mittee during its proceed­ings, observed that none of the employees, called for a hearing and the statement, was serious which is evident from their written state­ments while it was also un­clear what the actual exam results were before they were announced, and how many changes were made during the announcement and publication process. The committee requested the actual result CD/USB for comparison, but it was not provided while the then Acting Controller of Exams Imran provided a written statement which only par­tially served its purpose, the report stated. The name of Khalid Ehsan, Deputy Con­troller, was provided by the Chairman showing that he was holding one of the po­sitions that were directly related to the process of the result, but Khalid has also been appointed as one of the members of the Internal In­quiry Committee, the report pinpointed.