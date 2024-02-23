Sindh CM orders further probe into allegation of manipulation in BSEK results

KARACHI - The Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, approving the inquiry committee’s report on manipulation in results of SSC-II examinations on Thursday, directed the Anti-corruption Establishment to further probe the entire exam team of Board of Secondary Education Karachi. The three-member inquiry committee, in its report submitted to the CM Sindh, held the entire examination and IT teams of BSEK responsible for glaring mistakes in results and recommended probing their malafide through the anti-corruption establishment along with departmental action against all delinquent officers, said a statement issued here.
The inquiry committee pointed out in the report the non-seriousness, non-professional attitude and inefficiency of board employees and alleged that the board Chairman failed to introduce reforms and streamline the old and new streams while failing in maintaining the record as well as imparting training of new systems to teachers involved in the assessment of answer sheets were also observed. The Inquiry Committee- comprising Secretary School Education Dr Shereen Mustafa (Chairperson), Additional Secretary Universities and Boards Afshan Rubab, and Zuzain Katbar Section Officer of U&B dept- was constituted by the Caretaker Sindh CM and tasked to probe into allegation of manipulation in result of annual examination of SSC Part -II 2023 by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Karachi.
The Inquiry Committee submitted its report and recommendation to Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on February 21 which the CM approved and sent to the chairman of the board to implement as recommended by the committee. The committee during its proceedings, observed that none of the employees, called for a hearing and the statement, was serious which is evident from their written statements while it was also unclear what the actual exam results were before they were announced, and how many changes were made during the announcement and publication process. The committee requested the actual result CD/USB for comparison, but it was not provided while the then Acting Controller of Exams Imran provided a written statement which only partially served its purpose, the report stated. The name of Khalid Ehsan, Deputy Controller, was provided by the Chairman showing that he was holding one of the positions that were directly related to the process of the result, but Khalid has also been appointed as one of the members of the Internal Inquiry Committee, the report pinpointed.