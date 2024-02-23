Friday, February 23, 2024
Sindh schools to remain closed on Shab-e-Barat

Web Desk
8:25 PM | February 23, 2024
The schools and other educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed on February 26 (Monday) on account of Shab-e-Barat, which falls on the 15th night of the ongoing Islamic month, Shaban, the government announced on Friday.


A notification for a public holiday on February 26 stated that all the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of Sindh schools and college departments will remain closed on the said date.

 
The holiday has been announced in pursuance of the decisions taken by Sindh's sub-committee of the steering committee on education.

Shab-e-Barat is the holiest night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban, which Muslims observe to seek forgiveness from Allah.

Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

Muslims worldwide observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.
 

Web Desk

