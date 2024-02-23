Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Six wedding party members die, 17 injure in road mishap

Agencies
February 23, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

LODHRAN  -  Six members of a marriage party were killed while another 17 sustained injuries when a wagon they were boarding hit a tractor trolley from the rear side on Basti Malook-Dunyapur Road late on Wednesday night. Rescue 1122 District Emergen­cy Officer (DEO), Dr Syed Majid Ali, told this news agency that the ill fate wagon hit the tractor trolley full of husk which resulted the road mishap.

He informed that apparently the cause of acci­dent was over speeding adding that the members were returning to their home after attending a wedding ceremony in Shujabad. The dead were identified as Sajida, Ramzan, M.Yousuf, Uzma Ram­zan, Zainab Bibi, Zainab Mai, and Hafiz Raheem, the DEO said and added that the injured were shifted to DHQ Lodharn. Dr Majid regretted that the joys of the family turned into sorrows after a few hours of wedding. He maintained that the vic­tims belonged to Chak no 369-WB.

KP caretaker cabinet bids farewell, reflects on achievements

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024