Friday, February 23, 2024
Sonam Bajwa, Ahsan Khan spotted in sizzling photo-shoot

Web Entertainment Desk
6:11 PM | February 23, 2024
As tensions between Asian neighbors Pakistan and India continue unabated, the actors of the two sides share great chemistry. The latest to join the list are Pakistani handsome hunk Ahsan Khan and Indian Punjabi diva Sonam Bajwa.

Both stars amassed huge followers on social media. Bajwa, undoubtedly one of the effervescent, and jovial showbiz stars, has won the hearts of millions, ruling the hearts of not only Indians but also co-workers across the border.

This time, Chakkar star collaborated with Sonam Bajwa for the Mushq brand, transcending borders, and blending cultural influences from neighboring nations. The snaps from their recent photoshoot unlock a new level of charm and allure of traditional attire.

The charismatic presence of Sonam and the vivid vibes of Ahsan Khan showcase the power of art and fashion.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

