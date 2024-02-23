Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Soomro, Mukhtiar expresse sorrow over death of Nazir Naji

APP
February 23, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA  -  Newly elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Larkana and Coordinator to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday, expressed his heartfelt condolence on the passing away of senior Journalist and renowned columnist, Nazeer Naji. Soomro while paying tributes to the jour­nalistic services of late Nazir Naji remarked that the services of the late rendered in the field of journalism will always be remembered. He prayed that may Al­lah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. Meanwhile, Presi­dent Khairpur Arts Council, and former Station Direc­tor of Radio Pakistan, Mukhtiar Malik on Thursday expressed profound sorrow and grief at the passing of senior journalist and columnist Nazir Naji.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024