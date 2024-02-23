Soomro, Mukhtiar expresse sorrow over death of Nazir Naji

LARKANA - Newly elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Larkana and Coordinator to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday, expressed his heartfelt condolence on the passing away of senior Journalist and renowned columnist, Nazeer Naji. Soomro while paying tributes to the jour­nalistic services of late Nazir Naji remarked that the services of the late rendered in the field of journalism will always be remembered. He prayed that may Al­lah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. Meanwhile, Presi­dent Khairpur Arts Council, and former Station Direc­tor of Radio Pakistan, Mukhtiar Malik on Thursday expressed profound sorrow and grief at the passing of senior journalist and columnist Nazir Naji.