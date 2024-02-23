Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sports ties to strenghten Pakistan, Holland relations: Governor

Governor hosts hi-tea for visiting Dutch hockey club players

Sports ties to strenghten Pakistan, Holland relations: Governor
Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday hosted a hi-tea to the visiting players and officials of the Oldenzaal Hockey Club (OHC) ‘Bully’ and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Youth Pakistan teams at the Governor’s House here. The OHC Bully has been invited by the hockey Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid to play three matches against the HEC Youth hockey team in Lahore and Islamabad. The hockey series has been dedicated to the Police Shuhada (martyrs). Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said hockey is our national game and hockey players have had brought laurels to the country, expressing the hope that hockey will regain its lost position with dedicated efforts. He said that hockey legends like Khawaja Junaid are the heroes of the nation who brought glory to the country through their outstanding performance in their respective sports. He further said sports equipment of best quality is manufactured in Pakistan and the city of Sialkot is famous for manufacturing sports equipment. The Governor Punjab said that it is a matter of great pride for us that the high quality footballs produced in Sialkot were used in last year’s FIFA World Cup. The Governor Punjab said sports also help strengthen people to people and diplomatic ties between countries. The visiting Dutch hockey players appreciated hospitality of the Pakistani people, adding that Pakistan is a beautiful country. The Dutch contingent was also shown round of the historic Governor’s House. Chairman Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, Manager OHC Bully Ton Langenhuisjen and Chef D Mission Tahir Qarar Shah thanked the Governor Punjab for his hospitality.

Thousands in Gaza suffering 'cruelty of hunger and malnutrition': UN

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024