Systems Limited wins top IT Consultancy Services Provider 2024 Platinum award from PSEB

LAHORE - Systems Limited (PSX: SYS), a leading global technology pow­erhouse, has been awarded a Platinum award as a Top IT Con­sultancy Services Provider 2024 by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Furthermore, the leading IT company has won two additional Platinum awards, distinguishing itself as the Top IT and ITeS Ex­porter of 2024 and the Top BPO Services Provider. This recogni­tion was bestowed upon them at the IT and ITeS Export Awards 2024 hosted by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

The occasion was organised to mark the substantial growth of IT and ITeS, a direct outcome of the government’s strategic initia­tives. It gathered a distinguished assembly of forward-thinking professionals, senior govern­ment officials, policymakers, and industry leaders, with Mr Umar Saif, the Caretaker Federal Min­ister for IT and Telecommunica­tion, presiding as the chief guest.

The awards were given to Sys­tems Limited by Mr Umar Saif, and the recognition was gra­ciously received by Roohi Khan, Group CFO at Systems Limited, and Javeria Fahad, Head of Mar­keting at Systems Limited.

Systems Limited has attained a significant milestone by clinch­ing the esteemed title of Top IT Consultancy Services Provider. This accolade emphasises the company’s dedication to deliver­ing unparalleled expertise and innovative digital, data and AI, and cloud-centric offerings in the realm of digital transformation.

With a proven track record of 4-decade-long excellence and a strong portfolio of 233+ globally active Fortune 500 clients across 16+ countries, Systems Limited has demonstrated its ability to navigate the dynamic landscape of IT services, offering clients cut­ting-edge consultancy that aligns with industry best practices and their needs. On this monumen­tal win, Asif Peer, Group CEO and MD, expressed, “I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and expertise that have earned us the prestigious Top IT Consultan­cy Services Provider 2024 Plati­num award from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).