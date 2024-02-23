Systems Limited wins top IT Consultancy Services Provider 2024 Platinum award from PSEB

LAHORE - Systems Limited (PSX: SYS), a leading global technology powerhouse, has been awarded a Platinum award as a Top IT Consultancy Services Provider 2024 by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).
Furthermore, the leading IT company has won two additional Platinum awards, distinguishing itself as the Top IT and ITeS Exporter of 2024 and the Top BPO Services Provider. This recognition was bestowed upon them at the IT and ITeS Export Awards 2024 hosted by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).
The occasion was organised to mark the substantial growth of IT and ITeS, a direct outcome of the government’s strategic initiatives. It gathered a distinguished assembly of forward-thinking professionals, senior government officials, policymakers, and industry leaders, with Mr Umar Saif, the Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, presiding as the chief guest.
The awards were given to Systems Limited by Mr Umar Saif, and the recognition was graciously received by Roohi Khan, Group CFO at Systems Limited, and Javeria Fahad, Head of Marketing at Systems Limited.
Systems Limited has attained a significant milestone by clinching the esteemed title of Top IT Consultancy Services Provider. This accolade emphasises the company’s dedication to delivering unparalleled expertise and innovative digital, data and AI, and cloud-centric offerings in the realm of digital transformation.
With a proven track record of 4-decade-long excellence and a strong portfolio of 233+ globally active Fortune 500 clients across 16+ countries, Systems Limited has demonstrated its ability to navigate the dynamic landscape of IT services, offering clients cutting-edge consultancy that aligns with industry best practices and their needs. On this monumental win, Asif Peer, Group CEO and MD, expressed, “I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and expertise that have earned us the prestigious Top IT Consultancy Services Provider 2024 Platinum award from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).