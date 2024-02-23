Telecom project completes, navigational work in offing at Gwadar airport

GWADAR - In a significant devel­opment, high-tech telecommunica­tion work has completed in connection with the ongoing gradual development of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).

NGIA’s state-of-art telecommunica­tion paraphernalia involves telecom networks and systems that use various technologies and protocols to facilitate the transmission of voice, data, and au­dio-video signals between devices, in­cluding smartphones, computers, and other communication devices.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, GPA offi­cial said that NGIA’s telecommunica­tion work deals with telecom networks which are made up of various compo­nents, including transmission systems, switching systems, and network man­agement systems.

These components work together to ensure that communication signals are transmitted and delivered efficiently and securely, he added.

Meanwhile, an official of Civil Avi­ation Authority (CAA) said that that next step is to install and apply “mod­ern navigational system” at New Gwa­dar International Airport.

“Navigational system constitutes mechanism of interplay of radio-elec­tric and visual aids. Visual aids will en­compass signalling devices, guidance signs besides signs painted over the pavement (runway, taxiways, aprons) and lights (runway, taxiway),” he added.

“Guidance signs at NGIA will provide moving directions and information to aircraft to be operating in the airport, but also to airport vehicles.

Navigational system also deals with Location signs (yellow coloured on black background) that identifies the runway or taxiway in which the aircraft is about to enter,” he elucidated.

When asked, he said that fibre op­tic cables have already been laid from Gwadar port and Passni to NGIA. The NGIA, an iconic project of China Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC), cost Rs. 60.208 billion.

With the joint effort of professional teams of China Communications Con­struction Company (CCCC) and Civ­il Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan, fencing around the New Gwadar In­ternational Airport has already been completed.

The New Gwadar International Air­port spreading over across an area of 4,300 acres will welcome entire load of national and international passengers.

Last year in July, Prime Minister of Pa­kistan had inaugurated airbase infra­structure of China-funded New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA). Collabo­rated by China Airport Construction Group Co Ltd and Civil Aviation Au­thority (CAA) Pakistan, NGIA consists of 32 components like state of art run­way, aprons, a terminal, along with civ­il, technical, electrical and communica­tion infrastructure and rest of modern allied facilities. In the second phase, cargo complex will be built and it will come up with new capacity to handle multiple cargo stuff.

NGIA will have the capacity to ac­commodate narrow-body aircraft such as ATR 72 and Boeing B-737, as well as wide-body aircraft such as Airbus A-380 and Boeing B-747 for domestic and international routes.