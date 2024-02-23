Telecom work completes, navigational work in offing at new Gwadar Int’l Airport

GWADAR - In a significant development, high-tech telecommunication work has complet­ed in connection with ongoing gradual development of New Gwadar Interna­tional Airport (NGIA). NGIA’s state of art telecommunication paraphernalia involves telecom networks and systems that use various technologies and pro­tocols to facilitate the transmission of voice, data, and audio-video signals be­tween devices, including smartphones, computers, and other communication devices. Talking to Gwadar Pro GPA of­ficial said that NGIA’s telecommunica­tion work deals with telecom networks which are made up of various compo­nents, including transmission systems, switching systems, and network man­agement systems. These components work together to ensure that communi­cation signals are transmitted and deliv­ered efficiently and securely, he added. Meanwhile Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official said that that next step is to install and apply “modern navigation­al system” at New Gwadar International Airport. “Navigational system consti­tutes mechanism of interplay of radio- electric and visual aids. Visual aids will encompass signaling devices, guidance signs besides signs painted over the pavement (runway, taxiways, aprons) and lights (runway, taxiway),” he added. “Guidance signs at NGIA will provide moving directions and information to aircraft to be operating in the airport, but also to airport vehicles. Navigation­al system also deals with Location signs (yellow colored on black background) that identifies the runway or taxiway in which the aircraft is about to enter,” he elucidated. When asked, he said that fiber optic cables have already been laid from Gwadar port and Passni to NGIA. New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), an iconic project of China Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC), cost Rs. 60.208 billion. With the joint effort of professional teams of China Communi­cations Construction Company (CCCC) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Paki­stan, fencing around the New Gwadar International Airport has already been completed. New Gwadar International Airport spreading over across an area of 4,300 acres will welcome entire load of national and international passengers. Last year in July, Prime Minister inau­gurated airbase infrastructure of Chi­na-funded New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA). Collaborated by China Airport Construction Group Co Ltd and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan, NGIA consists of 32 components like state of art runway, aprons, a terminal, along with civil, technical, electrical and communication infrastructure and rest of modern allied facilities.

In second phase, cargo complex will be built and it will come up with new capacity to handle multiple cargo stuff. NGIA will have the capacity to accom­modate narrow-body aircraft such as ATR 72 and Boeing B-737, as well as wide-body aircraft such as Airbus A-380 and Boeing B-747 for domestic and in­ternational routes.