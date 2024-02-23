Three-day mega exhibition Pakistan Chemical Forum to be held on 4th – 6th March

LAHORE - A three-day mega exhibition “Paki­stan Chemical Forum” will be held on 4th – 6th March 2024 at International Expo Centre Lahore. The B2B Media (Pvt) LTD and Pakistan Chemistry Council will organise the event which will serve as the biggest trade plat­form where 250+ foreign delegates will be joining to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants and machinery, analytical equipment and finished products. The show aims at provid­ing a platform for industry-academia linkage and also serves as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Paki­stan in general, and image building of beloved country at the international level in particular. President LCCI, re­gional chairman FPCCI and provincial minister will be chief guests at inau­gural ceremony to be held on March 4.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz and or­ganiser of Pakistan Chemical Forum Moazzam Rasheed briefed the media about the details of the event and re­sponded to the queries of journalists on Thursday. Inconsistent policies, unprecedented increase in energy prices, unrealistic taxation and high policy rates are major challenges faced by the chemical sector, they said while highlighting the challeng­es faced by the chemical sector.

“Huge difference in volumes of imports and exports of chemicals is really alarming. Pakistan imports chemicals worth $35 billion while the exports are just $3.5 billion. There is a need of bridging the gap by gradually decreasing imports and increasing exports. The prudent way forward is import substitution through local production, optimum utilisation of natural resources and value addition,” they said, adding that the chemical sector has enormous potential which should be properly utilised for bridging trade deficit.

Sharing details of the mega event, Moazzam Rasheed said that the 10th Pakistan Coating Show will deal in Coat­ings – Paints – Inks – Sealants – Con­struction chemicals and Surface finishes having estimated revenue of $50 billion and export volume $19 million. The 3rd PAKCHEM Expo will deal in Specialty and Commodity Chemicals – Petro­chemicals – Allied Industries with esti­mated revenue $20 billion and export volume $1.15 billion. The 4th Pakistan Polyurethane Expo deals in Foams - Construction - Footwear - Insulation - Appliances - Flexible and Rigid Ap­plication with estimated revenue $6.73 billion and export volume $96.2 million.

The 5th PAKLAB Expo deals in to­tal lab solution including Analytical Instruments - Consumables - Testing services – Furniture with estimated revenue $1 billion and export volume $407 million. A vast range of products from local and foreign companies from Paint, Footwear, Construction, Seal­ants, total lab solution provider for Analytical Instruments, Consumables, Testing Services, Textile and various other sectors will be displayed on 350 stalls. Seminars and conferences will also be part of this show where par­ticipants will get a chance to attend presentations of key personnel from industry and academia. Workshops and training in the show will help the professional and student bodies to en­hance skills through learning, knowl­edge sharing, capacity building and interactive session.