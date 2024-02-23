Friday, February 23, 2024
Tight security ensured for PSL matches, says CCPO

Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024
LAHORE   -   Lahore Police is fully mobilised to ensure the peaceful conduct of PSL matches, providing foolproof security to local and foreign cricketers, officials and fans. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted these security arrangements for PSL matches. He emphasized that the matches would be held in a peaceful and safe environment, with security throughout the city on high alert. He also noted the active participation of concerned officers, coordinating with the Pakistan Sports Board, district administration, and security agencies. Kamyana mentioned the implementation of effective measures to maintain citizen awareness and manage traffic flow during the matches. Safe City Authority and other control rooms are continuously monitoring various areas of the city. Additionally, teams from Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit, and Elite Force are patrolling regularly. Furthermore, police horse squads and cycling teams from Dolphin Force are actively involved in match security.

Staff Reporter

