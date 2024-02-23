Friday, February 23, 2024
Two killed as blast occurs in Mansehra

APP
February 23, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  At least two individuals lost their lives, and two others sustained se­rious injuries in an explosion at a residence in the Shinkyari area of Mansehra district, as reported by the police on Thursday. According to DSP Yaseen Janjua, preliminary findings indicate that the explosion resulted from explosive materials stored in­side the house, resulting in two fatali­ties and two injuries.

DSP Janjua mentioned that a thor­ough investigation into the incident has commenced, and the bodies along with the injured have been relocated to King Abdullah Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Saiful Islam, the son of Gul Muhammad, and Ashfaq, the son of Muhammad Saen.

