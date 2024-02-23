Friday, February 23, 2024
Two killed in a firing at Nasir Bagh

February 23, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Two persons were killed, and a child was injured in a shooting incident by unidentified assail­ants in the jurisdiction of Nasir Bagh Police Station on Thursday. According to details provided by Police Control, upon receiving in­formation about the shooting, the police promptly arrived at the scene, but the shooters managed to escape.

The victims of the gunfire were identified as taxi drivers Ajab Khan and Riaz Khan. Current­ly, the police are conducting a search operation, and officials are collecting evidence related to the incident.

