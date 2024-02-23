Friday, February 23, 2024
Two murder convicts awarded death sentence

APP
February 23, 2024
RAJANPUR  -  A local court awarded Capital Punishment sentence to two convicts for murdering a man in an incident related to honour killing. District and Session Judge Muhammad Arif Sheikh pronounced the verdict of case no. 238 after completing the trial on Thursday. The accused Mazhar Hussain, son of Nazar and Saf­dar Hussain alias Sadar, son of Nazar Hussain, caste Drayshuk, resident of Kotla Eisan had killed Mu­hammad Sadique, son of Fateh Muhammad on 25-05-2023 over extra marital affair with a woman of their family. The court also ordered that the crimi­nals would pay Rs. 200000 each as compensation money to heirs of the deceased. The remaining three accused were booked in the case including Rashid Hussain son of Nazar Hussain, Nazar Hussain son of Mehr Hussain and Matloob son of Yar Muhammad were released after being given the benefit of doubt.

