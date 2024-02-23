Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Zainul Abideen Ansari posted as DG (M&E) School Education Sindh

APP
February 23, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Zain ul Abideen Ansari, an of­ficer of PAS (BS-19) presently posted as Program Director School Rehabilitation Project was transfered and posted as Director General (Monitoring & Evaluation) School Education Sindh with immediate effect vice Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah transfered.

According to a notification, Zain ul Abideen Ansari, shall continue to hold additional charge of the PD Sindh Basic Education Project of the School Education department in addition to his own duties till further orders.

After transfer, Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah has been directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Co­ordination Department.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024