Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

12 dead, 1683 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab during last 24 hours

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  At least twelve persons were killed and 1683 injured in 1418 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 702 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 981 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 825 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians, and 593 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 247 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 305 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 94 in with 111 victims and at third Multan with 90 RTCs and 105 victims. According to the data 1322 motorbikes, 104 auto-rickshaws, 182 motorcars, 32 vans, 14 passenger buses, 37 truck and 116 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Groom dies of heart attack during Valima reception in Wazirabad

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025