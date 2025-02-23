12 dead, 1683 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE - At least twelve persons were killed and 1683 injured in 1418 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 702 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 981 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 825 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians, and 593 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 247 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 305 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 94 in with 111 victims and at third Multan with 90 RTCs and 105 victims. According to the data 1322 motorbikes, 104 auto-rickshaws, 182 motorcars, 32 vans, 14 passenger buses, 37 truck and 116 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.