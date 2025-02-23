Sunday, February 23, 2025
2 killed, one Injured in separate road accidents

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  Two persons died and another sustained injured in two separate road accidents, here on Saturday. According to details, the first accident occurred near Gagoo Mandi,as the driver and helper were busy in maintenance of poultry supply vehicle along the roadside. Suddenly,a speeding car coming from behind struck them violently. Bilawal died on the spot while Abid sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. In the second incident, Nasrullah,R/O Marzipura, was crossing the road when a speeding passenger coaster hit him.  The victim was succumbed to injuries and he was immediately shifted to the hospital  for his treatment.

