250 victims of Ashiana Housing Scheme handed over plots

QUETTA  -  On the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, 250 victims of the Ashiana Housing Scheme were handed over plots on Saturday. These individuals had been seeking justice for years regarding their plots.

According to Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, after 47 meetings over 8 months, the dispute surrounding this scheme was resolved. In an official ceremony, more than 250 affected people were provided with their replacement plots.

In 2017, Ashiana Builders introduced the Ashiana Housing Scheme in the provincial capital, Quetta, with the aim of providing affordable housing on installments. Hundreds of citizens invested their lifetime savings in the scheme.

However, over time, the scheme was exposed as a serious fraud. The affected buyers were neither given plots nor was there any progress, despite their constant struggle to seek justice.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti took strict notice of the matter and directed the Deputy Commissioner Quetta to take immediate steps to ensure the victims received their rights. In response, the DC formed a special team, led by the Assistant Commissioner Sadar, which conducted a comprehensive investigation and recommended strict legal action against the builders.

As a result, the builders provided alternative plots to more than 250 affected people in accordance with their legal rights in an official ceremony.

This followed the effective action taken by the Balochistan government to support the victims by providing alternative land.

