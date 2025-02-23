Sunday, February 23, 2025
43rd death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Josh Malihabadi observed

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  The 43rd death anniversary of legendary Urdu poet Shabbir Hassan Khan, popularly known as Josh Malihabadi was observed on Saturday.  Born on December 5, 1898, in Malihabad, Josh contributed poetic works in Urdu and he was given the title of  “Poet of Revolution and Youth”.  His work “Yadon Ki Baarat” became famous as a poetry collection.  Josh Malihabadi wrote numerous books comprising poems and ghazals and also wrote some books of prose. He was posthumously awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2013.

He died on February 22, 1982.

