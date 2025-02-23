48 Pakistanis deported from six countries over immigration violations

A total of 48 Pakistanis have been deported from six countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, due to various immigration violations.

According to immigration sources, 31 individuals were deported from Saudi Arabia for reasons such as blacklisting, lack of passports, completion of sentences, overstaying work permits, working without a sponsor, or fleeing jobs.

Oman deported 12 Pakistanis for blacklisting, visa overstays, or illegal entry, while the UAE deported 2 individuals. Additionally, 1 person each was deported from Qatar and Azerbaijan for immigration violations.

Five deportees were handed over to police in Larkana, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, and Darakhshan.

Meanwhile, three travelers bound for Iraq, Oman, and Saudi Arabia were offloaded due to blacklisting. Immigration authorities also offloaded 13 passengers with visit visas for Iraq, Greece, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the Philippines, along with 7 passengers holding work visas for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.