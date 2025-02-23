Ahsan Iqbal for promoting evidence-based policymaking, planning

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PD&SI), to discuss initiatives aimed at fostering data-driven learning and informed decision-making among the youth and establishment of “First-ever Data Park” in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PD&SI), to discuss initiatives aimed at fostering data-driven learning and informed decision-making among the youth.

The meeting was attended by Dr Naeem Uz Zafar (SI), Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), and Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (SI), Member (SS/RM), PBS.

The minister emphasized the importance of promoting evidence-based policymaking and planning, particularly by engaging the youth through universities. He advised PBS to create an enabling environment where youth can explore Pakistan through data, equipping them with the tools to analyse and understand the country’s socio-economic landscape.

Drawing inspiration from the World Bank’s digital playground for learning through data, the minister envisioned his vision for the establishment of “First-ever Data Park” in Pakistan—an innovative initiative featuring interactive screens and galleries that present data. The Data Parks will be designed in a storytelling format, providing students with access to real-life data for their academic and research projects. These interactive spaces will enable students to deal with their Pain- Points, analyse trends, develop insights, and implement innovative ideas in their designs, fostering creativity and practical learning through data-driven exploration. He advised the development of interactive dashboards with user-friendly interfaces, featuring engaging and visually appealing data presentations. These dashboards, to be displayed in the “First-ever Data Park”, would create an environment of facilitation, enabling visitors to explore and understand various socio-economic aspects of Pakistan through interactive and immersive learning experiences.

These parks would offer a unique blend of education and entertainment, presenting complex data more accessible and engaging for the general public. He further suggested that “First-ever Data Park” may be established in prominent public spaces and recreational parks to maximize their outreach. The initiative aims to spark curiosity among young minds, enabling them to explore Pakistan’s data landscape in an interactive and enjoyable manner. The minister assured his full support for this initiative, underscoring its potential to empower youth with data literacy and critical thinking skills. He further added that Development Project may be prepared and initiated to establish the “First-ever Data Park” in Pakistan.

PBS officials welcomed the minister’s vision and committed to taking the necessary steps to materialize this initiative. The proposed “First-ever Data Park” will be a significant step towards leveraging data for education, policy insight, and national development.