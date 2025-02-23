Air University holds first convocation

Attock - Air University (Aerospace and Aviation Campus Kamra) marked a historic milestone as it hosted its first Convocation Ceremony at the campus. This event celebrated the achievements of the university’s inaugural batch of graduates, reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and leadership, said a press release.

The convocation witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, faculty members, students and proud parents. Chief guest, Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan HI (M), Vice Chancellor, graced the occasion and delivered an inspiring keynote address, emphasizing the role of education in shaping future leaders and driving societal progress. Director Campus, Air Vice Marshal Shams-ul-Haq HI (M), also addressed the students, advising them to diligently apply their skills and contribute significantly towards nation-building.

In line with the vision of Air University, the university administration and faculty remains committed to fostering industry-academia linkages. The close proximity of the Aerospace Design and Innovation Center (ADIC) of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) provides students with a unique opportunity to gain first hand knowledge of cutting edge technological advancements. Complementing this, the university boasts a distinguished faculty comprising highly experienced academicians, researchers, and industry professionals who are dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering innovation.

Their expertise, mentorship, and commitment to academic excellence ensure that students receive not only theoretical knowledge but also practical insights, equipping them with the skills necessary to excel in their respective fields. During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon graduates across various disciplines, recognizing their hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Gold medals and special awards were presented to outstanding achievers for their academic excellence and contributions to research and community service. This year, 266 students graduated from diverse fields, including Aerospace Engineering, Avionics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Business Administration and Aviation Management.

Established in 2020, Air University, Kamra Campus, has swiftly emerged as a hub of academic brilliance and holistic development. With state-of-the-art facilities, world-class faculty, and a dynamic learning environment, the university continues to nurture talent and foster groundbreaking research. As the graduates step into the next phase of their journey, the university remains steadfast in its mission to empower young minds and contribute to the advancement of knowledge and society.