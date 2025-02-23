ANF recovers over 88 kg drugs worth Rs 24.8m

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 88 kg drugs worth over Rs 24.8 million and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday. He informed that 5 kg opium was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a university in Jamshoro. The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions. In an operation conducted in Johar Town, Lahore, 30 kg opium and 18 kg hashish were recovered from three vehicles and a house while five suspects were arrested. As many as 15.6 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle near Kak Pul Expressway, Islamabad, was recovered and a suspect was arrested during the operation. Likewise, 12 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near the motorway bridge on Ring Road, Peshawar and two suspects were arrested. Six kg heroin hidden in the secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad, was recovered and a suspect was netted. One kg heroin and 430 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused, going in a passenger bus near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad, and an accused was arrested. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.