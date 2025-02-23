Bahawalpur DC gives away Dastak ID cards to citizens

BAHAWALPUR - The Maryam Ki Dastak program is underway in the Bahawalpur district, providing services to citizens at their doorsteps. So far, 2,450 domicile certificates, 962 renewals of learner’s driving licences, 770 renewals of regular driving licenses, and numerous birth certificates, marriage certificates, character certificates, and general police verification tasks have been completed through the Dastak application. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq distributed Dastak ID cards for identification among the facilitators of the Maryam Ki Dastak program. The Deputy Commissioner stated services to be provided to citizens so that they can benefit from the Dastak services from the comfort of their homes.

DC visits Yazman tehsil

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited Tehsil Yazman. He went to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where he inspected the construction work of the gynecology complex. While reviewing the quality of the construction work, he instructed that the development projects be completed on time and to a high standard. On this occasion, the District Health Officer of Preventive Services and other relevant department officials were present.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq also inspected the dumping site for waste disposal by the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in Yazman. During this visit, he checked the digital monitoring and weight of the operational vehicles bringing waste from the city. Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner went to Kudwala Yazman, where he inspected the ongoing cleanliness work under the Clean Punjab Program. He directed the relevant officials to improve the cleanliness efforts further.

The Deputy Commissioner then visited Lataan Sangar Yazman and inspected the installation work of the interlocking tiles. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner went to 54 DB Yazman and inspected the soling work. He instructed the relevant officials to ensure that the construction work is completed on time and with high-quality.