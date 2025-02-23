Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bootlegger arrested with 200 liquor bottles

APP
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Sadiqabad police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 200 liquor bottles and 50 liters ‘desi’ liquor from his possession, said a police spokesman here on Saturday. 

He informed that Sadiqabad police in an operation managed to net a bootlegger and recovered 200 liquor bottles and 50 liters ‘desi’ liquor from his possession.

The accused was allegedly involved in supplying liquor in different areas of Sadiqabad Police Station. 

The spokesman said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were conducting raids to net the drug dealers and bootleggers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025