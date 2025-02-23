Sunday, February 23, 2025
CM grieved over loss of lives

February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in a tragic incident at a steel re-rolling factory in Eminabad, where molten iron fell on workers. The CM extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured at the burn unit. The CM also sought a detailed report on the incident from Commissioner Gujranwala. The CM emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to support the affected families and ensure workplace safety to prevent such tragedies in the future.

