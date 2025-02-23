CM to launch ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday taken a significant step toward enhancing the province’s healthcare system with the announcement of the ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’. The initiative aims to address key health challenges in Punjab and will oversee 19 critical health sector tasks while streamlining the management of health-related issues across the province. Chairing a meeting on health services in Punjab here, the CM emphasized, “The ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ will complete 19 crucial tasks, including a comprehensive approach to health-related matters.” She further revealed that 20,000 additional health inspectors would be hired through outsourcing to bolster the services’ reach across Punjab. She called for a detailed and immediate plan to implement the programme. A main feature of the initiative is the integration of the existing Lady Health Worker Programme, with 39,000 lady health workers joining the workforce. The overall workforce of the ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ will exceed 60,000 professionals, ensuring a robust healthcare network for the province. CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the new services will also be responsible for the administration of polio and other vaccination programmes, and will ensure the maintenance of accurate patient records. She underscored that a complete mapping of community health services would be carried out under her leadership. Earlier, the CM was briefed that 47 per cent of the population is covered by the current health services, while 53 per cent of them are uncovered. The meeting was informed that 93 per cent of the patients are satisfied with the government’s reforms related to health services.