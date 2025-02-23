Commissioner pays surprise visit to hospital in Kohat

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah, paid a surprise visit to the Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital Kohat on Friday night as part of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s “Awami Agenda” program. Upon witnessing the plight of 21 newborn babies in incubators in the nursery, due to a power outage caused by two downed lines and a malfunctioning generator, he attempted to contact the Hospital’s DMS and the SDO of PESCO. However, despite his efforts, both could not be reached. In response to this serious neglect of duty, the Commissioner suspended the DMS of LMH and recommended immediate disciplinary action against him. Additionally, a letter was sent to the Chief of PESCO requesting action against the concerned SDO. The Commissioner then sent his staff to restore electricity to the hospital, ultimately saving the lives of the 21 newborns. He also took serious notice of the hospital’s poor cleanliness condition, prompting him to bring the head of the hospital and other relevant staff back from their homes. Together, they cleaned the entire hospital in the darkness of the night. Mothers, patients, and others present in the hospital appreciated the Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program and praised the swift midnight action taken by Commissioner Kohat, calling it highly satisfactory.