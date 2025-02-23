Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaar, sugar sale points

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood chaired a video link meeting to assess arrangements for Ramazan Bazaars, sugar sale points, anti-encroachment operations, and other key initiatives. During the briefing, it was revealed that Lahore will have 18 sugar sale points, with all necessary preparations completed. Additionally, 10 model Ramazan Bazaars will be set up, with administrative arrangements in the final stages. Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood directed that cleanliness in Ramazan Bazaars must not be compromised. He emphasized that municipal arrangements for these bazaars have been scheduled at the district level across the division. Highlighting the Punjab Chief Minister’s priorities, he stressed that cleanliness, the removal of encroachments, and urban beautification must be ensured. He instructed officials to improve public services while keeping key performance indicators in focus. The Commissioner Lahore was also given a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing anti-encroachment operations in all districts. The meeting was attended via video link by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Nankana Muhammad Tasleem Rao, ADC Kasur Rana Musa, and DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth.

Groom dies of heart attack during Valima reception in Wazirabad

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025