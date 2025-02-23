Current account records $682m surplus in 7 months of FY25: SBP

KARACHI - Pakistan’s external current account balance recorded a surplus of $682 million during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to a deficit of $1.8 billion during July to January (FY2023-24).

The current account for the month of January 2025, however, depicted a deficit of $420 million against a surplus of $474 million in December 2024 and deficit of $404 million in January 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The cumulative balance in trade of goods during July to January 2024-25 has recorded a deficit of $14.139 billion as compared to $12.218 billion deficit in the first seven months of FY2024-25. The balance on trade in goods in January 2025 was recorded at $2.515 billion as compared to a deficit of $1.835 billion in December 2024 and $1.989 billion in January 2024, the data showed.

Balance on trade of services in July-January FY 24-25 has recorded a deficit of $1.929 billion as compared to $1.648 billion deficit during 7 months of FY2024-25, the data showed, adding that the services’ trade deficit was recorded as $315 million in January 2025 as compared to $243 million deficit in December 2024 and $ 287 million deficit during January 2024.

The overall trade deficit in both goods and services was recorded at $16.068 billion during the first 7 months of the current fiscal year in comparison to the deficit of $13.866 billion in corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In the month of January 2025, overall deficit in trade of goods and services was recorded at $2.83 billion as compared to the deficit of $2.078 billion on December 24 and the deficit of $2.276 billion during January 24.

Meanwhile, the balance on primary income recorded a deficit of $5.235 billion during July-January 2024-25 against a deficit of $4.712 billion of the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the SBP data stated and added that Balance on Secondary Income during Jul-Jan 24-25 was recorded at $21.985 billion against $16.777 billion in the first seven months of FY 23-24.