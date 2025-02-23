DC inspects cleanliness in City

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza visited various areas in Tehsil City early in the morning as part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Clean Mission initiative. He inspected cleanliness measures at Data Darbar surroundings, Mori Gate, Saggian Bridge, and Sabzazar D-Block. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar Ali, and other officials were also accompanied the DC. AC City Rai Babar briefed the team, stating that they are actively working in the field to improve cleanliness and administrative matters. The DC Lahore directed officials to take necessary actions for the restoration of green belts. He also issued clear instructions to the MCL to complete patchwork wherever required. Noticing waste in Mori Gate drain, he ordered WASA authorities to ensure immediate cleaning on a priority basis. Similarly, upon identifying waste in a vacant plot in Sabzazar D-Block, LWMC officials were instructed to clear it without delay. The DC emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to enhance the cleanliness mechanism across the city. He also ordered immediate action against illegal parking stands at Data Darbar and other locations. He stressed the complete elimination of roadside encroachments, stating that their removal would help reduce traffic issues.

He instructed that encroachment removal operations be intensified to ensure a clean city.

Special focus was given to the relocation of slums and animals, with DC Lahore warning against any negligence in the process. He reiterated that the aim is not to inconvenience anyone but to provide alternative locations while maintaining the city’s beauty. Syed Musa Raza reaffirmed that under the directives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts to implement the Clean Mission are in full swing. Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified its crackdown on wedding halls violating the One-Dish Policy. As a result six wedding halls were sealed in Raiwind tehsil, while hefty fine of Rs100,000 imposed on a wedding hall in Ravi tehsil. The DC emphasized that any breach of the policy would result in immediate legal action.