DC Jhang launches spring tree plantation drive with national passion

JHANG - Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder kicked off the Spring Tree Plantation drive in Jhang on Saturday, inaugurating the campaign by planting a sapling in the Education Complex. The event was attended by officers from the Education Department and other departments, who gathered to promote the Sarsabz Punjab Vision of Chief Minister Punjab. During the occasion, Bhinder emphasized that the tree plantation drive aims to take practical action towards achieving the Green Punjab vision. He also assured that more trees would be planted across all departments, building on the improved cleanliness system in the district. Bhinder directed government officials to provide complete care to the newly planted trees, ensuring their growth and development. The Deputy Commissioner concluded by stating that the tree plantation drive would be completed with national passion, inspiring a sense of ownership and responsibility among citizens.