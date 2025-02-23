Development Across Punjab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a cancer hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan is a welcome step towards addressing the longstanding neglect of South Punjab. For far too long, development in Punjab has been overwhelmingly concentrated in the northern and central districts—Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujrat—while the southern region has remained an afterthought. The establishment of a much-needed medical facility in DG Khan is a rare but encouraging recognition that the province does not end at the Ravi.

Access to quality healthcare should not be a privilege dictated by geography. Patients from South Punjab are routinely forced to travel to Lahore for specialised treatment, often at great personal and financial cost. This hospital, if executed as promised, could begin to reverse that trend. But one hospital alone will not be enough. South Punjab’s persistent underdevelopment demands sustained investment in infrastructure, education, and industry—sectors that have historically been overlooked.

Equitable development across the province is not just a matter of fairness; it is essential for long-term economic stability. People should not have to uproot their lives and migrate to urban centres in search of better healthcare, education, and job opportunities. The Prime Minister’s words are a good start, but they must be followed by tangible action. One can only hope that this is not yet another political promise made to be conveniently forgotten once the headlines fade.