Diamond Paints edge past Zacky Farms to reach DP Polo Cup final

LAHORE - Diamond Paints secured their place in the main final of the Diamond Paints Polo Cup, co-sponsored by Pro Health, after a thrilling 8-7½ victory over Zacky Farms at Lahore Garrison Polo Ground. A large crowd of spectators and families gathered to witness the high-stake encounter. The event was also attended by Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Pro Health Director Sardar Isa Laghari, Club Secretary Major (R) Babar Mehboob Awan, and other distinguished guests.

In an intense battle, Diamond Paints emerged victorious with Raja Taimur Nadeem leading the charge, scoring six goals, while Malik Ali Quli Khan and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed contributed one goal each.For Zacky Farms, Zackaria Daud Ali Khan and Muazzam Haider Baloch netted two goals each, while Hamza Ejaz and Bilal Hayat Noon scored one apiece. The team also benefited from a half-goal handicap advantage.With this win, Diamond Paints will now face Din Polo in the final on Sunday, February 23.