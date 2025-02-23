Enraged Hindus torture, humiliate Shrimati Devi in Sujawal

SUJAWAL - A video of a Hindu woman being tortured and humiliated by her fellow community members has triggered uproar and commotion across the province. Following the disturbing incident, the affected lady attempted to commit self-immolation but was rescued by her relatives.

A group of enraged Hindus, reportedly led by Dr Hoat Kumar, subjected Shrimati Lajwanti Devi to torture and humiliation after she prevented them from demolishing the wall of her house. Addressing a press conference at a local press club on Saturday, Lajwanti, wife of Arjan Kumar, said that she and her family had been residing in the house for the past 60 years. However, Dr. Hoat claimed that the plot on which the house was constructed belonged to the local temple.

She accused Dr Hoat and his allies of inducing religious sentiments among local Hindus to insult and traumatize her. A former president of the local Hindu community Panchait corroborated Lajwanti Devi’s version, stating that the plot did not belong to the temple but was private property. The incident, according to him, had brought disgrace to the entire Hindu community of Sujawal district. Dr Hoat, on the other hand, remained firm on his claim that the plot was designated for the temple, and they attempted to remove the illegally constructed structure. The affected lady urged the Chief Minister of Sindh and other concerned authorities to take notice of the incident.