Sunday, February 23, 2025
ESUP’s International public speaking competition concludes

February 23, 2025
KARACHI  -  The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) successfully completed its annual National round of the International Public Speaking Competition (IPSC) 2025 here at a local Hotel. The Award Distribution Ceremony was graced by the President ESUP Pervez H. Madraswala, Honorary Secretary General ESUP Majyd Aziz and senior members of the National Council of Executive Committee of ESUP. They gave away awards to the winner, Rahim Kara of The Aga Khan School from Karachi, the first runner up Raja Faris Ahmed of LUMS from Lahore, and second runner-up, Aliza Bashir of The Lyceum in Karachi.

Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission Martin Dawson graced the event as the chief guest. He commented that he found the students very articulate and expressive.

