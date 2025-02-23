ETPB to develop trust properties, revenue expected to quadruple

LAHORE - Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chaiirman Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman announced that properties under the board’s management are being offered for development, which is expected to increase the department’s income fourfold. Under the master plan, significant funds will also be allocated for the renovation and maintenance of gurdwaras and temples in accordance with legal regulations. The department has already generated over one billion rupees in revenue this year. The meeting was attended by Hindu and Sikh members from across the country, along with both government and non-government representatives. Secretary of the Board, Fareed Iqbal, provided a detailed briefing on the latest initiatives. He stated that, as per the Chairman’s directives, previously unused properties will now be developed, leading to a significant rise in revenue. Government institutions and organizations will be involved in the development process to ensure proper utilization of the land. The two-day meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Imran Rasheed, Board Member Brigadier (Retd.) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua, and various other dignitaries. Key agenda items discussed included investment of surplus funds in financial institutions, hiring a project director for development projects, and renovation work in temples and gurdwaras, including operational improvements at the PMU Kartarpur. Several agenda items were approved by a majority vote, and the Chairman, along with board members, highly appreciated the Secretary’s performance.