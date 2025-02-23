Expanding the War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the West Bank’s Tulkarm refugee camp, followed by orders for intensified military raids, signals what many had long feared—a deliberate escalation beyond Gaza. The bus bombings in Jerusalem, like the events of October 7, are now being used as a pretext to shift the full-scale war to the West Bank.

This time, however, securing public consent for war will not be as effortless. Global sentiment has shifted. The unrelenting destruction in Gaza, broadcast for the world to see, has eroded the carefully curated narrative of Israel acting in self-defence. Protests have erupted across major Western cities, and while governments may still extend diplomatic cover, their people are increasingly unwilling to be complicit.

Yet, despite this shift in public consciousness, Western governments have shown little ability—or willingness—to rein in Israel. The strongest responses have been little more than symbolic gestures or empty statements. International organisations, including the UN, have similarly failed to act decisively. This lack of meaningful intervention has only emboldened Netanyahu’s government, which continues to pursue its long-standing goal of annexation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian lands.

It is imperative that Israel is not allowed to push forward with its next chapter of destruction in the West Bank under the guise of security. The unchecked brutality witnessed in Gaza has already exposed the extent to which international mechanisms have failed. If the same silence meets the West Bank’s turn, the consequences will be far-reaching—not just for Palestine but for the stability of the entire region. There is no boundary to this violence unless one is enforced.