First-ever Pakistani Calculator

A 16-year-old student from Karachi, Mahrose, has developed Pakistan’s first Sindhi-language calculator powered by artificial intelligence. She completed it in just three days, aiming to support Sindhi-speaking businesspeople in their daily tasks and bridge the language gap to promote financial inclusion.

Mahrose, a student at the Rehan Allahwala AI School, created the calculator to assist Sindhi speakers, many of whom have limited formal education and cannot read or write Urdu or other mainstream languages. Her goal was to provide a tool in their native language, empowering them in financial transactions.

Her project not only highlights her technical skills but also underscores her passion for social impact. This innovation will benefit a vast number of Sindhi speakers, enhancing their financial capacity and independence. Furthermore, Mahrose’s achievement reflects the growing presence of women in science and technology in Pakistan. Given the challenges women face in STEM careers, her success serves as an inspiration for young girls across the country.

Mahrose is also known for her perspective on education. She emphasises the importance of skill development, advising young people to focus on acquiring practical skills rather than merely obtaining degrees. This mindset reflects the evolving educational landscape in Pakistan, where hands-on experience is increasingly valued. The Rehan Allahwala AI School, where Mahrose studies, is at the forefront of this change. Its curriculum equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s workforce. By leveraging advanced technologies like AI, the school is empowering students to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems.

As the world marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on February 11, Mahrose’s achievement stands as a testament to the vision and potential of women in STEM. Her story is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when girls are encouraged to pursue their dreams in science and technology.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat.