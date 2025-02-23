Sunday, February 23, 2025
Five family members injured in a roof collapse

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Five persons of a family including couple and three kids sustained injuries after a dilapidated roof collapsed near Basti Nao Nawab Pur road last night. According to Rescue officials,a family was sleeping when suddenly the dilapidated roof of the house caved in, which put family members stranded under debris. Upon receiving the information,rescue teams rushed to the spot,started searching. The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid. The victims were identified as Ejaz,Humaira,Azan,Wasif and Shayan.

